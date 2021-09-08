Foreign aid needed in Afghanistan

Dear Sir

Afghanistan is a war ravaged country. For last 20 years the country has experienced devastating war. Now, after the Taliban taking control of capital Kabul the country has fallen to the group. Consequently, the country is going to face humanitarian crisis since there is no adequate food, medical and other necessities. Under these circumstances, the country need foreign aid.



Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is about to run out, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the UN has released a flash appeal for around $600 million to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation. Millions of Afghans are in need of food aid and health assistance. The donor countries should come forward to offer aid. The UN urges international donors to support this appeal fast and generously.



More than half a million people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan this year as the Taliban has swept across the country, culminating in its seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug 15. Now, without foreign aid, the country may suffer from consequences worse than war.



Ali Ahammad

Over email