Reconstruction of Afghanistan: The responsibility of world community

Due to the geopolitical-economic and social realities, Afghans have repeatedly faced external aggression and occupation. The Afghans have proved that they are not a defeated nation. The Afghan nation has a glorious history of war. Since the conquest of Alexander the Great, they have been able to survive as victorious forces, defeating imperialist powers such as the Mughals, the Mongols, the British, the Russians and the United States.



It is to be noted that on October 7, 2001, the US-led NATO forces launched an operation in Afghanistan. The Taliban have had to make many sacrifices in the fight against the world's most powerful military and economic superpowers. This victory was achieved in exchange for the loss of thousands of comrades, millions of Afghan relatives in twenty years. The Taliban has declared Afghanistan an independent state after the last US flight left Kabul.



The Taliban has said that Afghanistan is now an independent and sovereign state. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year war has been hailed as a historic moment. The Taliban pledge that they will spare no effort to build social harmony and national unity. Now it is very important to restore the economy and economic freedom. In addition, they want to maintain good relations with the whole world, including the United States.



From the Ashraf Ghani to the previous government of Hamid Karzai, has been extremely corrupted. None of them think about the betterment of the people but about their own betterment. Moreover, Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world. In general, the country is dependent on completely foreign aid. 80% of the country's population is engaged in agriculture, 53% live below the poverty line and 70% are illiterate women

In countries where people live in hunger and poverty, no one is interested in who came to power and who was ousted. The long 40 years of political violence have put the lives of ordinary Afghans in grave danger due to the reckless aggressive policies of the two superpowers. Be that as it may, this should be remembered by world leaders as well. Of course, other countries, including the superpowers and donors must give the Taliban a new minimum opportunity to reconcile themselves.



The world community thinks that there is doubt that the Taliban will be able to implement and control all the methods adopted in their own country. World leaders also need to keep in mind that the leading nations need to work together to solve this problem, regardless of their interests. Otherwise, all initiatives will end in smoke. What a horrible thing that world peace activists have already witnessed in Afghanistan!



However, in the context of the ongoing world order the most important thing is to take the initiative to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan. Welfare measures must be taken to protect Afghans from the vicious cycle of women's education, so-called religious superstition, sectarian hatred and political division. The people of Afghanistan have long been the victims of aggression by major foreign powers. But they never surrendered.



Most of the world media controlled by lobbyists generally have a negative view of the Taliban. Many say that the Taliban-led government will be violent and authoritarian. Ethnic diversity is at the heart of Afghan politics and conflict. There are four major ethnic people in Afghanistan; no group has a single majority. According to various sources, Taliban leaders are considering forming a participatory government--where leaders from all ethnic groups and tribes of the country will find a place.



They want the participation of influential communities including Uzbeks, Tajiks and Hazaras in forming the government. However, world leaders should avoid negative attitudes towards the Taliban and adopt humane and appropriate behaviour so that all hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people are reflected and they participate in rebuilding the country. Undoubtedly, if the United States moves away from the war strategy, its allied will do the same.



The Taliban have assured India that Afghan-land should not be used for anti-India activities. Russia is in dilemma due to the departure of the United States from Afghanistan. On the one hand, they are happy with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, on the other hand, they are worried that terrorism could spread in Central Asia.



According to experts, the Taliban is trying to gain the attention of the Afghan society and the international community. As a result, they will no longer show the same rigid attitude as before. Considering the issue of women's rights, they are also thinking of representing women in the administration. Many countries are worried about the future of Afghanistan, but Pakistan and India are a little more worried than any other country because both countries have common interests in Afghanistan.



India is a little more likely to lose if the Taliban take power, because, 'Afghanistan is of immense importance for India's security, economic and geopolitical interests. Afghanistan's security and socio-economic situation, other countries must maintain good relations with the Taliban. Experienced quarters are of the opinion that keeping the Taliban "in one house" could create more instability not only in Afghanistan but in the whole of Central Asia. However, world leaders must be kept in mind that if a decision is taken or imposed by another country, their purpose will fail completely. For the reconstruction of Afghanistan, the world community, especially the superpowers, must play an effective role at the same time with a spirit of cooperation.

Md Azgar Ali, Researcher

and Columnist







