

Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?



Global warming of 1.5 degree centigrade and 2 degree centigrade will be exceeded during the 21st century unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.From a physical science perspective, limiting human-induced global warming to a specific level requires limiting cumulative carbon dioxide emissions, reaching at least net zero, along with the reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. But question is-how to achieve the net zero emission?



IPCC report has presented the five possible scenarios. One of these scenarios is that if we want to keep temperature below 1.5 degree centigrade, then we shall have to achieve a net zero emission of greenhouse gas by 2050. What does this 'net zero' means? Net zero carbon dioxide emission means carbon neutrality. This can be done by balancing emissions of carbon dioxide with its removal. This removal can happen through carbon offsetting or by reducing emission from the economy.



It is associated with transportation, energy production, building, agriculture and industries. When we consider carbon footprint, we also take account of all greenhouse gases and measure their emission in terms of carbon dioxide equivalence. The global warming potential of the different gases has been converted into an equivalent carbon dioxide measure.



Besides IPCC's scientific reports, there are some gloomy pictures about the world we are getting from some other researchers. For example, in his paper Deep Adaptation: A Map for Navigating Climate Tragedy published in 2018 Professor Jem Bendell suggests that the total collapse of human life and civilization is probable and the 'outright extinction of the human race a serious possibility' because of climate change.



Bendell hypothesised that where extreme weather conditions cause the collapse of harvest in many parts of the world at the same time; this will lead to mass starvation, enforced migration and a breakdown of law and order all around the world.



Option one is that this civilization could collapse utterly and terminally, leading to the extinction or near extinction of humankind; option two is this civilisation will manage to seed a future successor civilisation as this one collapses; option three is that this civilization will somehow manage to transform itself radically and rapidly enough to avert collapse, which they see as very unlikely. Indeed, which path it takes, only time will tell.



Whatever might be the future entail, scientists around the world are trying to find out the solution for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Couple of years ago Paul Crutzen, a Nobel laureate in Atmospheric Chemistry suggested some geo-engineering methods such as spreading sulphate aerosol on the upper atmosphere for reducing global warming by reducing radiative forcing, but it was not get approval from different nation states because of ethical reason.



Another technological solution to reduce emission at the source is greater use of hydrogen. Hydrogen is storable and produces no direct carbon dioxide emissions when converted into energy. The demand for using this technology can come from areas where hard to electrify such as the heating of commercial and residential buildings and trucking. Trucking such as the road freight transport industry is the biggest consumer of oil, accounting for about a quarter of global demand. Given that the world's fleet of trucks is unlikely to shrink, it is imperative that it becomes cleaner. An estimate suggests that the hydrogen-powered trucks can reach over 20% of the total fleet by 2050, from 0.3% today.



Another option is to recarbonise the planet and invest in low-carbon innovation and new technology. Recarbonisation means rebuilding soil fertility, restoring forests and woodlands, transforming the marine environment and protecting precious habitats and biodiversity. These will draw carbon out of the atmosphere and help tackle climate change. A recent estimate suggests that Earth has a potential 678 million hectares for forest re-growth. That would remove approximately 6 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide a year.



However, researchers also warn that the tree planting in inappropriate areas such as savannah could harm biodiversity and food production. Also tress such as eucalyptus that store less carbon is inappropriate. Planting trees on peat land and carbon-rich soils will not help. These activities might lead to more carbon dioxide emission. New innovation and new technology can go hand in hand with the recarbonisation process.But one has to recognise the fact that in a warming world due to more fire and droughts it would be harder to keep plant survive.



Another technological solution considered by many western countries is the use of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage. The process involved planting a crop that rapidly absorb carbon dioxide from air, and then burn the vegetation for energy generation and capturing and storing the resulting carbon emissions. Other alternative to this technology is direct air capture.



However, if we are unable to control the emissions at the source and try to find a solution at the receptors level, then carbon capture and storage activities will never ended. It is also not possible to remove all power stations from the globe overnight. So, retrofitting existing power station's unit so that they can capture carbon dioxide continuously might be a 'time buying' option. Simultaneously reduction of emission at the source requires technological solution.



While several innovations for mitigation measuresarein progress, adaptation to climate change process should follow. For example, the inhabitants of Kiribati, a necklace of thirty three low-lying islands in the pacific, are preparing to lose their homeland over the next fifty years. In the first climate relocation of its kind Kiribati's government have negotiated the purchase of a block of land 2000 kilometres away across the pacific on one of the Fijian islands.



In the Ganges-Brahmaputra delta region, sea level rise could affect as many as 3 million people by 2050. A worst-case scenario would see Bangladesh lose nearly one quarter of its land area by the end of the century. In the UN Climate conference in Bonn in 2017 Europe had also received a wakeup call, because Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands are at particular risk. Venice is spending 5.5 billion euro on installing fifty seven flood barriers. Recent extreme weather events in Europe such as Greece's wildfires and a record 48.8 degree centigrade temperature in Europe, has been seen by many as a wake-up call to take drastic action.



Above all, Buckminster Fuller, an American inventor and futurist once said, 'nature is a totally efficient, self-generating system. If we discover the laws that govern the system, and live synergistically within them, sustainability will follow and humankind will be a success.' Understanding nature's law is as important as nurturing nature.



However, there are concerns that the cure might be worse than the disease. Rachel Carson maintains that the 'human race is challenged more than ever before to demonstrate our mastery, not over nature but of ourselves'. So,this reminds me a well known proverb 'look before you leap'.

Dr Kanan Purkayastha is a UK based Academic, Chartered Scientist and Environmentalist, Columnist and Author









