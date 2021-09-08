

Political parties and the next general election



Three mega projects--Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Dhaka Metro Rail Line-6 will be inaugurated next year as the projects are now in the final stage of completion. Besides these mega projects, hundreds of other development schemes including construction and upgradation of airports, highways, new railway tracks and renovation of the existing ones are also being implemented. Simultaneously several road and railway bridges, various power projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, LNG regasification units, LNG terminals, deep sea projects etc have either been completed or are in the process of implementation. Some of those have already been completed and the people are getting benefits directly. People who suffered more than 12 hours of power load shedding just 10 years ago are now enjoying uninterrupted power supply.



Amid the allegations of autocratic behaviour and widespread corruption by the opposition the ruling party still dominating in political arena with the support of the people across the country. However, there has been no outdoor political activities in the country over the last six years due to the organisational weakness of the rival parties of the ruling AL and also due to the ongoing pandemic since early 2020.



In this context, the next general election is due in late 2023 or early 2024 on the completion of the current term that is the fourth and the third consecutive term of the AL Chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who will be 76+ years of age then.



The rivals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and dozens of tiny other political organizations have been holding political programmes regularly, besides a group of highly politicized intellectuals, sacked officials of the defence forces and some controversial journalists operating from abroad are engaged in a series of YouTube campaign against the incumbent government. Though millions of people watch those YouTube, the campaign has no practical implication in the country's current politics.



With the overwhelming dominance of the ruling party in the country's politics, the opponents are sceptical whether they can at all beat AL in the upcoming elections. So they need a massive people's upsurge which will compel the incumbent government to hand over power to its opponents without an election.



As the things are not happing according to their dreams and plans, which are being expressed in the YouTube campaign the rivals of the AL often curse themselves publicly for failing to launch a movement participated by all tiers of the society to drive out the government. The opponents of AL often blame each others for failing to imbibe general people to rally against the government. However, they continue to vividly dream that the incumbent government is ousted in a massive popular movement. They often think that a third party emerging from the defence forces would come up to oust the incumbent government.



However, according to political observers, a change in the mindset of the country's people has occurred over the past several years. While the political leaders think that the people would participate in political campaign as they did decades ago, but in fact this is not correct now in the changed circumstances. People being imbibed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman participated in the Liberation War 1971 against Pakistan as they could understood that Pakistanis would exploit them in future as they had done since 1947. Subsequently people participated in the movement against General Ershad regime as they saw that consecutive rules by military Generals since the assassination of Bangabandhu on August, 15, 1975, failed to bring political and economic advancement for the country.



The leaders of today are failing to realise that the time and the mind-set of the people have changed now in the age of smartphones, digitalization, and mobile financial services, which increased socio-economic engagement of the people. These developments have increased the busyness of the people, who now have less time to leisure or fleet carelessly. With the digitization the governance and the socio-economic activities of the administration have become more transparent. Crimes and criminals are also exposed and detected quickly immediately after the occurrences, which also get quick reprisals from the law enforcers. As a result general people are now reluctant to give their time to the campaign of political parties, who go to the power with popular votes and devour creams of the state.



The people are now no more interested to participate in any movement that may have possibilities to turn violent. In the past scores of lives were lost in violence occurred during political movements. The people remember that in the latest movement, launched by BNP to compel the government for a fresh election, took more than 300 lives, maimed thousands of people and destroyed properties mainly vehicles worth of billions of taka just in three months between January and March 2015.



These violent activities gave the administration and the law enforcers ample scopes to lodge criminal cases against the opposition leaders and activists across the country. Almost all the accused have been arrested and the rest were on the run. As a result the organizational activities of the parties mainly of BNP were greatly hampered. Following scores of arrests, many opposition activists went into hiding and others were neutralized. Some of them joined the AL and its front organizations to escape the hunt by law enforcers.



Most of our politicians think that for a credible election there should be an election under a caretaker government. However, the country had four general elections under different caretaker governments including one army-backed interim government in December, 2008. The activities of the caretaker or interim governments were also not free of controversy, based on which the AL government in 2011 cancelled the constitutional provision that the election should be under a caretaker government through the amendment of the constitution.



In the changed circumstances the opposition political parties should change their strategy to oust the incumbent government through the so called mass movement. They should involve general people in peaceful election campaigns, ahead of the next general election, which is expected to be credible if people join the election process peacefully under different political parties. If leaders can ensure that the campaigns will be peaceful, then scores of people are likely to participate in the electioneering.

The writer is business editor,

the daily Observer









