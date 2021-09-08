Video
Early winter vegetable farming on in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent

Female farmers taking care of a vegetable field in Shajahanpur Upazila of Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA, Sept 7: Farmers in the district are busy with growing advance winter vegetables.
Their early raised vegetable fields suffered a little setback due to heavy rainfall. Now they are busy in re-raising their fields. They have started re-farming from the last week of Bhadra.
According to field sources, cauliflower, cabbage, radish, bottle gourd, bean and other winter vegetables have been grown in wide lands in the district.
Early vegetable growers are used to reap benefits from winter vegetables. Targeting quick sale, growers in Shahjahanpur, Shibganj, Gabtali Sadar upazilas are continuing farming.
This season a total of 12 hectares (ha) of land has been targeted by DAE (department of agriculture extension)-Bogura. Deputy Director of the DAE Md Dulal Hossain said, the probable vegetable production target has been fixed at 2.16 lakh metric tons (MT).
Also the soil has been very succulent for huge rainfall, and it is very conducive to vegetable-growing, he added.
Of the total targeted land, 950 ha have been brought under cauliflower.   
Farmers have also started cultivating brinjal in Danrigachha, chilli and tomato in Gohail. Fields are being prepared by growers for red spinach, green spinach and Ceylon spinach.
Agriculture officials said, Bogura farmers are used to firstly cultivate advance-growing cauliflower and cabbage; and secondly, they re-cultivate these for entire winter season.
Already cauliflowers are arriving in bazaars but thinly. Per kg is selling at Tk 150. Many are growing advance vegetable saplings.
Brinjal Grower Matiur Rahman of Danrigachha area in Shahjahanpur said, "I have farmed brinjal on three bighas of land this year. At first the growth was halted due to downpour.. Now plants have gained usual growth. If weather goes well, lifting will begin by the next month."
This year's vegetable cultivation will exceed the target as the soil is hugely luscious, agriculture officials said, adding. Vegetable farms will require no        irrigation.



