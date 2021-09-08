Video
Home Countryside

Man sent to jail over rape attempt at Atrai

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent 

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Sept 7: A quinquagenarian man has been sent to jail over the rape attempt on a five-year-old child in Atrai Upazila of the district.
Police on Monday night arrested Mozammel Sheikh Moja, 55, from his house from Bhortetulia village following a written complaint.
The victim's family said the girl was playing with her friends at about 4pm on Sunday. Then Mozammel went there and took the girl to his house alluring her to give money to buy food. He tried to violate her there but failed as the child cried out loudly.
After hearing the news, the victim's mother lodged a written complaint with Atrai Police Station on Monday evening.
Officer-in-Charge of the police station Abul Kalam Ajad said Mozammel was sent to jail on Tuesday.


