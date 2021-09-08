Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 5 more die, 12 more infected in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondents

A total of 5 more people died of and 12 more have been infected with the coronavirus in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, on Tuesday.
RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of coronavirus infection in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Of the deceased, one was confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining four ones showed symptoms.
Two each were from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon District.
Some 140 were treated in 286-bed capacity till Tuesday morning, he added.
PIROJPUR: A total of 12 more cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the district in last 24 hours ending on Tuesday at 8am.
With the new cases, the total infection toll stands at 5,192 in the district.
Of the contracted patients, 4,973 have recovered so far,  it was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki.
Mobile courts fined Tk 2,600 for violating health guidelines. Executive magistrates are conducting mobile courting every day to check breaching the health protocol. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early winter vegetable farming on in Bogura
Man sent to jail over rape attempt at Atrai
Covid-19: 5 more die, 12 more infected in two dists
Human chain demands punishment for birds’ killers
Fertiliser crisis frustrates farmers
Fair price of jute brings smile to Rajshahi growers
Drug paddler nabbed in Pirojpur
Two robbers held in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
7.4 magnitude tremor strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian jail kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft