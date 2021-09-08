Covid-19: 5 more die, 12 more infected in two dists

A total of 5 more people died of and 12 more have been infected with the coronavirus in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, on Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of coronavirus infection in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Of the deceased, one was confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining four ones showed symptoms.

Two each were from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon District.

Some 140 were treated in 286-bed capacity till Tuesday morning, he added.

PIROJPUR: A total of 12 more cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the district in last 24 hours ending on Tuesday at 8am.

With the new cases, the total infection toll stands at 5,192 in the district.

Of the contracted patients, 4,973 have recovered so far, it was confirmed by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki.

Mobile courts fined Tk 2,600 for violating health guidelines. Executive magistrates are conducting mobile courting every day to check breaching the health protocol. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information.







