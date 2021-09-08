Human chain demands punishment for birds’ killers



Environmental activists formed a human chain at Shaheb-Bazar Zero-Point in Rajshahi City on Monday, protesting killing of migratory birds. photo: observer

Speakers at the chain demanded punishment for those involved in the killing of seasonal birds.

Due to the loss of biodiversity in Rajshahi, the habitat of various birds is being lost. For this reason, it is urged not to cut down the trees where the birds live, they said.

Jamaat Khan, general secretary of Rajshahi Raksha Sangram Parishad; Hossain Ali Piara, general secretary of Save the River and Environment Movement; Golam Nabi Rony, leader of Eligible Youth for Education; Mohna, president of Diner Alo Hijra Sangha; and Abdur Rahim, convener of Green Voice, were present, among others, at the human chain.

On Saturday, some trees of the RMCH were cut down. Hundreds of birds and their nestlings died as soon as the trees fell.

The hospital's construction workers and relatives of the patients slaughtered the birds which were alive.









