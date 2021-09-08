Fertiliser crisis frustrates farmers

NARAIL, Sept 7: Farmers in the district are not getting urea, Tsp (triple super phosphate), and MoP (marinate of potash) fertilisers adequately in fair prices.

According to field sources, these fertilisers are not available in shops and retail markets of the district. Growers have to pay extra Tk 5 per kg.

Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) farmers said, at this moment they need urea immediately; if they do not get it, planting of T-Aman, growing vegetables including winter ones and fish-farming will be hampered.

There are 42 BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation) fertiliser dealers in 39 unions and three municipalities of the district, having one sub-dealer in each ward.

Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) submitted the demand for fertilisers in the district to the authorities concerned for three seasons of the year; and the allocation was made accordingly.

BCIC dealers sell urea from Jashore Buffer Warehouse (Bangladesh Fertiliser) and non-urea fertiliser from BADC (Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation) warehouse in Narail. BADC fertiliser dealers across the country can sell non-urea fertiliser. They can only sell seeds. BADC has 17 fertiliser dealers in the district.

According to the DAE source, it was informed that this time T-Aman has been cultivated on 42,025 ha of land in the district. Urea, TSP and MoP are required for cultivation of vegetables and fisheries in several stages.

Urea fertiliser is especially important when planting during the period of farming from mid-August to first week of September. But there is a crisis of urea,TSP, and MoP in Narail Sadar, Kalia and Lohagarh upazilas.

In the retail market, TSP is selling at Tk 1,100, MoP at Tk 750, and urea at Tk 800 per 50 kg bag.

Bimal Singh of Bahirdanga Village in Sadar said, urea and non-urea fertilisers are not available in retail fertiliser shops in Narail Town; but if found, purchasing has to be made at extra Tk 5 per kg.

Farmer Moshiar Rahman of Purulia Village in Kalia Upazila, said, urea and non-urea fertilisers are not available anywhere of Chanchuri and Purulia unions.

Safia Rahman, a sub-dealer of fertiliser in Mithapur Bazar of Lohagarh Upazila, said, "Dealers are not giving us any fertiliser for 15 days. I heard they are selling fertilisers at higher prices elsewhere at dark of night."

Ibrahim Biswas, another one in Rupganj Bazar in the town, said, there is no fertiliser in the shop; dealers are not giving fertilisers.

He added, the fertiliser crises have been prevailing for last 15 days; these are being sold in retail markets realising extra prices. Retail traders from different areas are bringing fertilisers and selling these in local markets.

A deputy assistant agriculture officer working in Narail, on condition of anonymity, said, the market is selling less fertiliser in Kharif-2 season than in Kharif-1 season; so most dealers are collecting fertilisers from buffer warehouse and selling these from there.

Convener of Bangladesh Environment Movement- Narail District Committee Khandaker Shawkat, a resident of Bhadrabila Village in Sadar, said, "I did not go to Bhadrabila market to buy urea fertiliser myself."

He added, the administration needs to look into whether the dealers are behind the crisis.

BCIC's General Secretary Ayub Khan Bulu said, the arrival of fertiliser at the Nawapara buffer warehouse on the river was delayed due to cargo problems; all the dealers are sitting with their allotment money deposited; if the fertiliser enters Narail in a day or two, there will be no problem. There is no crisis of non-urea fertilisers, he added.

Narail BADC Deputy Assistant Director (Fertilizer) Subhas Chandra Sarkar said, there was a demand of TSP 918 MT, MoP 573 MT and DAP 1442 MT in July and August; all of which were allocated and 42 dealers lifted the goods.

There is no crisis of non-urea fertiliser, he added.

Deepak Kumar Roy, DD of DAE-Narail, Member Secretary of District Fertiliser and Seed Monitoring Committee, said, 1,063 MT of urea was allocated against the demand of 3,101 MT in the district.

DC Md Habibur Rahman said, due to the cargo crisis, the arrival of fertiliser from Mongla Port to Nawapara and from there to Jashore buffer warehouse is getting a little late. "We will take quick action to bring fertilisers in Narail" he added.







