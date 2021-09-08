Fair price of jute brings smile to Rajshahi growers



The photo shows a grower with his jute fibre prepared for sale at Godagari. photo: observer

At present, they are passing busy time in segregating and drying fibre.

They are bringing their dried jute fibre to the nearest market for sale. In the beginning of the season, they are happy after getting good prices.

According to the upazila agriculture office sources, jute was cultivated on 900 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila in the last year; and this season, jute was cultivated on 1,060 ha.

Entaj, a jute farmer from Char Asadhiadah Union, said, this year he has cultivated jute on six bighas at Tk. 6,000 per bigha.

He added, jute cultivation was profitable in the last year; this year he is hoping more benefits for the good market price.

Presently per maund jute is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,300 in the local market.

Godagari Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Matiar Rahman said, there was enough rain from the beginning of the season; many farmers were able to sow seeds at the right time.

As the price of jute is good in the market, the farmers are getting benefits, he further said.

Farmers will be motivated to cultivate more lands in the next season, he hoped.









RAJSHAHI, Sept 7: Jute growers in Godagari Upazila of the district are delighted to get fair prices of their produce.At present, they are passing busy time in segregating and drying fibre.They are bringing their dried jute fibre to the nearest market for sale. In the beginning of the season, they are happy after getting good prices.According to the upazila agriculture office sources, jute was cultivated on 900 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila in the last year; and this season, jute was cultivated on 1,060 ha.Entaj, a jute farmer from Char Asadhiadah Union, said, this year he has cultivated jute on six bighas at Tk. 6,000 per bigha.He added, jute cultivation was profitable in the last year; this year he is hoping more benefits for the good market price.Presently per maund jute is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,300 in the local market.Godagari Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Matiar Rahman said, there was enough rain from the beginning of the season; many farmers were able to sow seeds at the right time.As the price of jute is good in the market, the farmers are getting benefits, he further said.Farmers will be motivated to cultivate more lands in the next season, he hoped.