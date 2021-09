PIROJPUR, Sept 7: A drug paddler was arrested by a team of Mathbaria police on Monday.

The arrestee was identified as Arif Hawlader, 45, son of Anis Hawlader of Uddaytara Village in the upazila.

Being informed, the police team raided Dhanisapa Village and arrested the paddler with 84 pieces of yaba. It was led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Haq. A case has been filed with the PS in this connection.