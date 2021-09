TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 7: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two robbers with five firearms from Teknaf Upazila early Monday.

The arrested robbers are Helal Uddin, 20, and MD Ismail, 25, residents Rangikhali area under the upazila.

RAB source said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Pashchim Jummapara area under Hnila Union in the upazila and arrested the duo with the firearms.