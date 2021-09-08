Video
Four minors drown in four dists

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondents

At least four minor children drown in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Barishal and Mymensingh, recently.
NOAKHALI:  A four-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mujahidul Islam was the son of Md Ilias of Janata Bazar area in Ward No. 2 of No.  3 Charclark Union in the upazila.
Local Shimul said, Mujahid was playing in their house yard in the morning; suddenly he fell into the pond without knowledge of his family members. After a long search of one and a half hours by net,  his body was recovered.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Md Ziaul Haq confirmed the information.
BARISHAL: Two minors drowned in two rivers in the district on Sunday and Monday.
Of the deceased, two-year-old minor girl Habiba Khanam was identified as daughter of Habibur Rahman Hawladar of Tikasar Village under Gouranadi Upazila.
It was learnt, Habiba went to the bank of Paalradi River (a branch of Arial Khan River), adjacent to their house to play without knowledge of her family members. She fell into the river. After a long search, she was not found. Later her body was recovered by fishing net on Monday noon.
Another four-year-old Tanay Das drowned in the Tulatuli River in Bakerganj Upazila at 11am.  He was the son of Tapu Das of Kalaskathi Village.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kawsar Mia, 12, son of Fazlul Haque, a resident of Jibontala Village under Habirbari Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Samla Taher High School in the area.
Police and local sources said Kawsar along with his friends went to a pond in the area to take bath.
At one stage, Kawsar went missing there.
Later, locals recovered his body after conducting a long search.
Bhaluka Model PS OC Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.


