Off-season erosion in Bagerhat turns many villagers destitute



Erosion by the Madhumati River in Bagerhat. photo: observer

According to field sources, the river is also eroding other areas; now 3,400-metre area is under erosion risk.

In this situation, victims asked for construction of a permanent embankment to protect their remaining forefathers' properties - land and house - from the Madhumati River erosion.

The Madhumati River has been historically flowing into Mollahat in Bagerhat and Tungipara (Gopalganj).

Tungipara-Gopalganj is located along one bank-side of the river within Mollahatin range, and along the other bank-side, there are Mollahat's Sonapur-Charbashuria Road and several villages.

In the last several years, over 100 houses belonging to Sonapur and Char Bashuria villages, trees and plants, and installations were abolished by the Madhumati.

According to field sources, 3.4-kilometre river-bank areas of Sonapur-Char Bashuria are under danger threat; these can be eroded anytime; and with further deterioration of the erosion, BADC's Irrigation Bhaban, Sonapur Government Primary School, and a number of other public-private establishments are likely to be eroded.

Locals said, most houses in these villages have got eroded into Madhumati bed; and there is no longer a place to move. "We are panic-stricken with cattle, calves, trees and valuable things while raining," they added.

They further said, it is urgent to build a dam for protection of lives and properties of these villagers.

Nazru Islam of Sonapur Villge said, "I have lost about 7 bighas of croplands eroded by the Madhumati. My house was shifted for three times. If the erosion occurs again, there will remain no place to stand even."

Freedom Fighter Hasmat Sheikh said, "I saw many houses going into bed. Losing house and cropland, many have taken shelter in other places. Most of them who are still staying in the erosion-panic areas are also in risk, he added.

He was echoed by Lutfur Molla, Imran Fakir, Md Paris Sheikh, Abed Ali, and so others. They informed, half of the road has got damaged in several points in Sonapur Village: croplands of many have also been devoured; and BADC's irrigation building is under serious threat.

To tackle the erosion, there is no alternative to constructing a sustainable erosion-protection embankment with effective structural build-up.

Local woman Sathi Begum said, few unscrupulous soil traders are selling soil, excavating from Madhumati chars, to some brick kilns; it is expediting the erosion.

She demanded legal action against these soil traders and also brick field proprietors.

Member Liton Molla of Atjuri Union in Mollahat Upazila said, the cropland of Char Bashuria and Sonapur villages is fertile; the river is also eating up these lands.

On behalf of locals and victims, this public representative demanded embankment to be constructed under Water Development Board (WDB). He sought necessary cooperation from local MP Sheikh Helal Uddin to this end.

Executive Engineer Bishwajit Baidda of WDB-Bagerhat confirmed 3,400 m stretch is under erosion risk by the Madhumati River.

"With Divisional Supervising Engineer (WDB-Khulna), I have inspected risky areas. The embankment design has been made. DPP is under process," he further said.

