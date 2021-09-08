Video
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021
Countryside

34 nabbed in Rajshahi on various charges

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 7: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives in the city, detained 34 people on various charges from Sunday night to  Monday morning.
Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of RMP, confirmed the information in a press release issued on Monday morning.
Boalia Model Police Station (PS) arrested 13, Rajpara PS and Kashiadanga PS three each, Chandrima PS, Katakhali PS and Damkura PS one each, Motihar PS, Belpukur PS and Paba PS two each and DB police six.
Of the arrestees, 10 ones were warranted while 13 were arrested with drugs, and the rest 11 were held on various charges.
A huge quantity of contraband drugs items were seized from their possession. Legal action has been taken against the detainees, official sources said.


