BJP eyes ‘heavyweight’ to battle Mamata

KOLKATA, Sept 7: Getting a "surprise" lead of 185 votes from the Bhowanipore assembly segment in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is the only "ray of hope" for the BJP in the otherwise lopsided battle against Mamata Banerjee when the mandate in bye elections usually go in favour of the ruling party.

The BJP brass is scouting for a "party heavyweight" to take on Mamata Banerjee in her home turf though Trinamool's Shobhandeb Chatterjee won from Bhowanipore by a huge margin against BJP's Rudranil Ghosh in the recently concluded 2021 Bengal assembly polls. Eyes are set on the BJP meeting on Tuesday when the BJP brass might take up the matter with the Bengal BJP leaders.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari left for Delhi to discuss matters with the BJP brass in Delhi because the BJP seniors in Delhi decide the candidates for assembly and parliament seats. However, this time the BJP leadership is treading cautiously. "Leaders in Delhi took the decisions during the assembly elections in Bengal often without paying heed to the proposals from the Bengal unit. But that is not going to be the case this time. The BJP leadership will announce the names in consultation with the Bengal BJP," a BJP leader said. Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has already ferreted out a few names - former Tripura governor and former BJP state president Tathagata Roy, BJP think tank Anirban Ganguly, actor-turned-politician Rudrnail Ghosh and BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee - as probable candidates in the prestigious fight. -TNN









