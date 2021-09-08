

Madushanka leaves team bio bubble for rehabilitation

The left-arm pacer, who will be 21 on 18th of this month, was a part of the eight other backup players and was in the team hotel, though not in the squad of 22 selected for the ODIs and the T-20Is for the matches against the visiting South Africa team.

"Madhushanka has left the bio bubble for rehabilitation", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Monday.

The source, however, did not reveal the reason for his injury.

Dilshan is yet to play an international for Sri Lanka.

It is not known whether the other back-up players would still be in the team hotel for the T-20Is. They have been doing practice with the regular squad on all off-match days.

In the meantime, Kusal Janith Perera too has begun practicing with the other members of the squad. Last month he was tested positive. However, the subsequent tests before and after joining the team hotel have been favorable to mingle with the players and the support staff.







