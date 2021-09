Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal









The woman booters of Bangladesh had begun their starching and gym session on Tuesday in Nepal after reaching Kathmandu to play two FIFA international friendly matches. All the booters, coaches and officials were tested negative for Coronavirus. After receiving the certificate in the morning, the booter had their first day sessions at Halchowk Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. The two matches are scheduled for the 9th and 12th of September. photo: BFF