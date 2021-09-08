Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

JFA U14 National Girls\' Football

Magura and Rajshahi in final

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Sports Reporter

JFA U14 National Girls' FootballMagura and Rajshahi junior girls confirmed the final of the JFA Under-14 National Girls' Football Championship winning their semi-final match on Tuesday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium, Rajshahi.
In the first semi-final on the day, Rajshahi blanked Brahmanbaria by 1-0 goal and secured the final. Shahina scored the match-winning goal in the 19th minute of the match.
Magura too secured the final as the second team with a 2-0 win against Panchagarh in the second semi-final on the day. Soniya opened the net for the winners in the ninth minute while Ishita doubled the winning margin scoring in the 28th minute.  
Now, the two are set to play the final on 9th September 2021.
The champion team will receive a trophy, medals
and Taka 50,000 as cash prize while the runner-up
team will get a trophy, medals and Taka 25,000
as cash prize. Besides, the fair playing team,
the top scorer, the best player, the best rising
player and the best venue will be awarded as
well.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malisse helps spark South African Lloyd to US Open last 8
Madushanka leaves team bio bubble for rehabilitation
Brazil legend Pele recovering after tumor operation
Djokovic tested but wins at US Open to advance Slam quest
Britain's Raducanu makes US Open history, gets tips from Wade
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
Magura and Rajshahi in final
Bumrah glad to reward Kohli's faith as India overpower England


Latest News
7.4 magnitude tremor strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian jail kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft