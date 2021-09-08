Magura and Rajshahi in final

JFA U14 National Girls' FootballMagura and Rajshahi junior girls confirmed the final of the JFA Under-14 National Girls' Football Championship winning their semi-final match on Tuesday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium, Rajshahi.

In the first semi-final on the day, Rajshahi blanked Brahmanbaria by 1-0 goal and secured the final. Shahina scored the match-winning goal in the 19th minute of the match.

Magura too secured the final as the second team with a 2-0 win against Panchagarh in the second semi-final on the day. Soniya opened the net for the winners in the ninth minute while Ishita doubled the winning margin scoring in the 28th minute.

Now, the two are set to play the final on 9th September 2021.

The champion team will receive a trophy, medals

and Taka 50,000 as cash prize while the runner-up

team will get a trophy, medals and Taka 25,000

as cash prize. Besides, the fair playing team,

the top scorer, the best player, the best rising

player and the best venue will be awarded as

well.







