Bumrah glad to reward Kohli's faith as India overpower England

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and India's Rishabh Pant (C) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan (R) for 5 runs during play on the fifth day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 6, 2021. photo: AFP



LONDON, SEPT 7: Jasprit Bumrah was glad of his internal "ammunition" after a superb display of reverse-swing bowling helped India defeat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday.
Bumrah took two wickets in five balls after lunch, dismissing Ollie Pope for just two before a brilliant yorker clean bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.
Both paceman Bumrah and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece as England lost four for six in a dramatic collapse after lunch on the fifth day.
Having resumed on 77 without loss in pursuit of a target of 368, England lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in 51.4 overs on Monday
Bumrah finished with the remarkable innings figures of 2-27 in 22 overs as India went 2-1 up with one to play ahead of the concluding fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on Friday.
England were relatively well-placed at 141-2 before their slump started with Kohli, speaking at the presentation ceremony, saying: "That was among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain.
"We believed as a team that we could get all 10 wickets," he added. "Bumrah gave 27 runs off 22 overs on this kind of pitch...a huge effort. When it started reversing he just said 'give me the ball'."
The 27-year-old Bumrah, speaking to reporters, said: "It's very important to create pressure.
"We thought it was an important phase, so I went up to him (Kohli) and said I thought we should start well and try to create pressure. We are very happy to get this result, a lot of effort went into this win."
Bumrah bowled 43 overs on a good batting surface at the Oval and, having featured in all four Tests, now leads the India series averages with 18 wickets in 151 overs at a miserly cost of 20.83 apiece.
"When you are playing a Test match, you don't realise how many overs you have bowled, now the main important thing was doing a job for the team," said the 27-year-old.    -AFP


