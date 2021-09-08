Video
BANKING EVENT

NBL, BB signs deal on automated challan system

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank (BB) and National Bank Ltd (NBL) have signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) services that will empower the customers to pay the VAT, Tax, or other Govt. bills through challan system at all the NBL branches & Sub-branches using online banking, says a press release.
The agreement was signed at the Zahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of the Central Bank and Shah Syed Abdul Bari, Managing Director and CEO of The National Bank Limited on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of the Chief Guest of the signing ceremony Ahmed Jamal, the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.
From the National Bank Limited, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Senior Executive Vice President; Krishna Kamal Ghose, Senior Vice President; AKM Salah Uddin Khan, Senior Vice President were present at the ceremony. The automated Challan System will allow the customers to pay their Treasury Challan Bills from any branches, sub-branches of The National Bank Limited which will gradually ensure smooth payment of all Govt. revenues in real-time in Govt. Treasury without any hassle.



