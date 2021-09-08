Video
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing'. Head of Branches, Manager Operations and Desk officials from 10 Model Branches of the bank, all officials from Internal Control and Compliance Division along with respective Unit and Divisional Heads from Head Office participated at the virtual sessions. A total number of 83 officials participated the online programme, says a press release.
A.B.M. Zahurul Huda, General Manager, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank graced the virtual training as Chief Guest.
The program was Chaired by Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank. In his speech the CEO of MBL advised participating executives and officers to strictly adhere to the AML and TF legislations and guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safe guard bank's interest.
Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank gave the welcome address. The three part virtual sessions were conducted by Mohammad Abdur Rab, Deputy General Manager, Syed Kamrul Islam, Deputy General Manager and Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director of BFIU of Bangladesh Bank. Javed Tariq, Principal MBTI moderated the programme.


