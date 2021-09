BANKING EVENT

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO (C.C) Md. Tajul Islam along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque and other high officials, inaugurating six sub branches through virtual platform from head office on Monday. These sub branches are Rani Mahal (Demra), Tolarbag (Mirpur-01), Hazaribag (Dhaka), Baksha Nagar (Nawabganj), Barura (Cumilla) and Kadamtali (Chattogram).