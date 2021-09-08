Spain launches first ever green bond

Sept 7: Spain was set to launch its first ever green bond on Tuesday, leading a flurry of such issuances expected in September.

The 20-year bond sale will raise 5 billion euros, according to IFR, in line with expectations laid out by the Spanish Treasury in an investor meeting in July.

The deal received 60 billion euros of demand and will price to offer a spread of 6 basis points over an outstanding Spanish bond due in October 2040, IFR said, down from around 9 bps when the sale started.

Spain joins a growing club of European states which have issued green debt this year to finance environmentally beneficial expenditure, as demand for such assets continues to boom

The European Union on Tuesday said it planned to issue its first green bond backing its recovery fund in October via syndication, while announcing its auctions to back its bills programme will start on Sept. 15. -Reuters









