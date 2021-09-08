BSEC, DSE start 5-day course for investors

A five-day training initiated by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on "Qualify as the authorized representatives of TREC stakeholder companies, DSE" began in the capital on Monday.

BSEC Commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamsuddin said, "The investors are the main driving force of the capital market and authorized representatives are very much important for the capital market,"

He said through authorized representatives, the investors are connected while they also become able to know about the market.

During the five-day training, various natures of training will be imparted on the characteristics of securities market, regulating structure and institutional structure of the capital market, directives on capital and issuance of IPO, rules for enlistment to DSE. -BSS













