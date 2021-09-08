Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC, DSE start 5-day course for investors

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

A five-day training initiated by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on "Qualify as the authorized representatives of TREC stakeholder companies, DSE" began in the capital on Monday.
BSEC Commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Shamsuddin said, "The investors are the main driving force of the capital market and authorized representatives are very much important for the capital market,"
He said through authorized representatives, the investors are connected while they also become able to know about the market.
During the five-day training, various natures of training will be imparted on the characteristics of securities market, regulating structure and institutional structure of the capital market, directives on capital and issuance of IPO, rules for enlistment to DSE.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs IRS deal with Bangla Trac
NBL, BB signs deal on automated challan system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering
BANKING EVENT
Spain launches first ever green bond
BSEC, DSE start 5-day course for investors
Mobile phone subscribers in BD reach 176.94 million
Indian airlines stop giving safety kits to passengers on domestic flights


Latest News
7.4 magnitude quake strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian jail kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft