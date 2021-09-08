Mobile phone subscribers in BD reach 176.94 million

Bangladesh's mobile phone subscribers reached 176.94 million at the end of July 2021, according to the statistics of the country's telecom regulator, Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The number of mobile SIM users increased by 0.53 million in July compared with June this year, according to the data of the BTRC. It was 175.27 million at the end of May.

Of them, 82.48 million were Grameenphone users, 51.81 million Robi, 36.57 million Banglalink, and 6.09 million were Teletalk users in July. In June 82.03 million were Grameenphone users, 51.84 million Robi, 36.56 million Banglalink, and 5.98 million were Teletalk users. The number of mobile SIM users stood at 171.854 million at the end of January 2021.

Mobile SIM subscriber means biometrically verified people who have availed of voice, data, SMS, or other services at least once in the preceding 90 days, according to the BTRC.













