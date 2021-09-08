Pakistan eyes launch of 5G in 2023

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7: As the telecom industry's market size has grown to $16.9 billion after attracting $1.2bn in foreign direct investments in the last three years, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is aiming to roll out 5G in 2023.

The ministry has said that the target has also been welcomed by foreign investors too.

In a recent presentation on the sector's performance to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ministry has highlighted that for meeting the future requirements of digitisation across the country and the launch of future technological needs such as 5G, projects have been launched for "deep fiberisation' by the Universal Service Fund (USF) to expand the telecom services and internet even in remote and backward areas of the country.

During the period 2018-22 more than 10,000 km optical fibre cable will be laid across the country providing high speed internet to 1,175 towns and the union councils. The ministry has said that USF projects have covered over 1,800km of unserved road network including highways and motorways in Balochistan.

While commenting over the importance of the deep fiberisation project, Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin ul Haq said that the government was banking heavily on increasing exports of IT services up to $5bn by the end of 2022-23.

"We will ensure affordable and high speed internet to people in small towns and I am sure even girls from KP and GB region will excel as freelancers, while working from their local areas," the minister said. -Dawn







