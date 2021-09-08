‘NBR slow to make taxation system fully online’

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is moving slowly to fully implement a number of projects it has taken for total automation of the country's taxation system.

The revenue board has been working to make its income tax, value-added tax and customs wings fully online since 2011 but it has missed deadlines to execute the projects.

The NBR was scheduled to launch the e-filing system under the income tax wing and bond management automation project under the customs wing by July and August respectively.

However, the revenue board will launch it now with several modules in the last week of September, said NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a press briefing on Sunday.

Muneem told The Daily Observer that they were working on development of technical human resources so that they would ensure the benefits of a full automation of the tax system for taxpayers. 'We had to delay the implementation due to Covid crisis,' he said.

'Now we are focusing on the progress of project at the mainstream tax system for achieving the economic goal and soon all the wings of the NBR will adopt the automation for providing transparent and hassle-free services to taxpayers,' said Muneem.

The e-filing system includes e-TIN, e-return, e-chalan, e-payment and e-TDS.

Regarding the online projects, former NBR chairman Abdul Majid told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that the time extension for implementation of online projects raised questions about the NBR's capability of adopting the automation system.

He said, 'Lack of skilled human resources and infrastructural development, including dependency on traditional system, were responsible for the quick implementation of the automation system.'

He suggested the NBR authorities should maintain transparency by using automation system and urged the revenue board to focus on the ungradation of automation system as soon as possible. The VAT online project was formally launched in 2013 and a Vietnamese firm is providing technical support, including development of the software for implementing the project.

The bond management automation project was scheduled to be introduced in July 2021. It was launched in 2017. The National Single Window Project (NSWP) under the customs wing started its journey in April 2019. It is yet to be implemented fully. A NBR official said the online project was one of the top prioritised reform projects jointly funded by the government and the World Bank.

The success of the new VAT and Supplementary Duty Act 2012 largely depends on full implementation of the project. The system is aimed at automating the VAT administration as well as integrating it with other relevant entities like businesses and banks.

The system offers online VAT registration and returns facilities, provides A Challan system and online payment system. The official said NBR made online payment of value-added tax mandatory above Tk 1 crore.

Besides, payment of customs duties and taxes irrespective of the amount will come under the mandatory e-payment system from January 2022. The NBR also introduced an electronic fiscal device management system, aiming to maintain transparency to the sales record at shops in the country.

Another large project, NSWP, under the customs wing started in April 2019. The Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund is providing technical assistance to the NBR in implementing the project.

A NBR official said, 'The project will integrate some 39 public and private entities to facilitate investors as well as to scale up the country's ranking in the WBs ease of doing business index.'







