Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:52 AM
DSE to create opportunities for SMEs to be listed

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman and Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Tariq Amin Bhuiyan shaking hands after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in the city on Monday.

The SME Foundation and the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at DSE Tower in the city to create opportunities for small and medium entrepreneurs to raise capital from the capital market.
Through this, SME entrepreneurs would be able to raise capital from Tk 5 crore to Tk 30 crore from the capital market.
Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman and Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Tariq Amin Bhuiyan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the city on Monday.
SME Foundation Chairperson Prof. Dr. Mohammad Masudur Rahman attended the program as the chief guest with DSE Chairman Mohammad Yunusur Rahman in the chair.    -BSS


