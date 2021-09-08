Video
Chevron supports setting up training institute in Sylhet

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

SCC Mayor Ariful Haque (6th from right) and Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M. Walker, among others attend an agreement signing ceremony at the Dhaka Westin recently.

With the vision to create a skilled workforce and provide easy access to vocational training for youths of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), Swisscontact Bangladesh's Uttoron project, funded by Chevron's Bangladesh Partnership Initiative, recently signed an agreement to establish a training institute in Sylhet.
This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) offers an impetus to achieve the Bangladesh government's Sustainable Development Goals per the Skills Development Policy 2011. The Uttoron project will be working with SCC to convert existing infrastructure into a training facility. The training facility will have an initial capacity to provide training to 1,200 youths annually on four industry-demanded trades (electrical installation & maintenance, welding, plumbing pipe fitting, and housekeeping), says a press release.
 The event took place at the Dhaka Westin. The agreement ceremony was graced by the presence of Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque, Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M. Walker, of Chevron Bangladesh Corporate Affairs Director Muhammad Imrul Kabir and wisscontact Country Director Mujibul Hasan.
Mayor?Ariful Haque?said, "Lack of skilled workers is one of the biggest challenges our country is facing right now. Unfortunately, as a result of this, we are losing business to our competitors I believe that by working through this partnership, we will be able to set a new benchmark for successful Public-Private Partnership and be a role model for others". He expressed his gratitude to Chevron and Swisscontact for making possible such an important initiative.
Eric M. Walker?said: "The training facility will provide an excellent platform to kick-start the technical and vocational careers of thousands of aspirational youths, bringing about long-term, sustainable improvements for them, and the families that depend on them. Education and job training are of critical importance to help people and communities thrive. The key here is to ensure that Uttoron is sustainable, i.e., by leaving a lasting positive imprint on our communities far beyond the lifespan of the project."
Swisscontact Bangladesh's? Country Director, Mujibul Hasan?said, "Since its inception, Swisscontact?has believed that access to skills, knowledge, markets, technologies and financial services will give people the ability to liberate themselves from the shackles of poverty. The Uttoron project is a prime example of what the Swisscontact believes and wants to uphold."
 Right now, Bangladesh has an economically active population of 63.4 million, and our labour force is growing at a rate of 1.3 million per year. Currently, 60.7 million are employed. So, the presence of unemployment is evident, and the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated  the situation.


