Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets lifted by recovery hope

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

HONG KONG, Sept 7: Asian markets rose Tuesday, extending recent gains on optimism about the global outlook, though rising Delta coronavirus cases and worries about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 briefly broke 30,000 for the first time in five months on growing expectations for a fresh injection of stimulus after Japan's prime minister said he would step aside.
Traders were also cheered by a better-than-forecast reading on Chinese exports and imports.
The blockbuster growth that characterised the start of the year has tailed off in recent months as the Delta variant sends new infections spiking around the world, tempering consumer spending and forcing some countries to impose strict containment measures.
However, several markets have continued to press to new records or multi-year highs owing to the ultra-loose monetary policies of central banks around the world -- particularly the US Federal Reserve -- that have kept borrowing costs down.
While there is a general expectation that that largesse will come to an end soon as economies emerge from the pandemic crisis, officials have indicated they are in no rush to taper just yet as they track the impact of Delta.
And Friday's massive miss on US jobs creation provided a big boost to markets as it meant the Fed's planned policy tightening will not likely start until November or December, instead of the September that had been suggested.
Trading began the day cautious on Tuesday but most of Asia extended recent gains.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs IRS deal with Bangla Trac
NBL, BB signs deal on automated challan system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering
BANKING EVENT
Spain launches first ever green bond
BSEC, DSE start 5-day course for investors
Mobile phone subscribers in BD reach 176.94 million
Indian airlines stop giving safety kits to passengers on domestic flights


Latest News
7.4 magnitude quake strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian jail kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft