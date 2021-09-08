Asian markets lifted by recovery hope

HONG KONG, Sept 7: Asian markets rose Tuesday, extending recent gains on optimism about the global outlook, though rising Delta coronavirus cases and worries about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 briefly broke 30,000 for the first time in five months on growing expectations for a fresh injection of stimulus after Japan's prime minister said he would step aside.

Traders were also cheered by a better-than-forecast reading on Chinese exports and imports.

The blockbuster growth that characterised the start of the year has tailed off in recent months as the Delta variant sends new infections spiking around the world, tempering consumer spending and forcing some countries to impose strict containment measures.

However, several markets have continued to press to new records or multi-year highs owing to the ultra-loose monetary policies of central banks around the world -- particularly the US Federal Reserve -- that have kept borrowing costs down.

While there is a general expectation that that largesse will come to an end soon as economies emerge from the pandemic crisis, officials have indicated they are in no rush to taper just yet as they track the impact of Delta.

And Friday's massive miss on US jobs creation provided a big boost to markets as it meant the Fed's planned policy tightening will not likely start until November or December, instead of the September that had been suggested.

Trading began the day cautious on Tuesday but most of Asia extended recent gains.






