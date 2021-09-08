Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cairn to return $700m to shareholders when India tax row resolved

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Cairn to return $700m to shareholders when India tax row resolved

Cairn to return $700m to shareholders when India tax row resolved

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Britain's Cairn Energy pledged to return up to $700 million to shareholders through a special dividend and a share buyback this year, as it signalled a long-running billion dollar tax dispute with India may be nearing an end.
Oil and gas producer Cairn, which has major operations in the South Asian country, said on Tuesday it was considering entering into statutory undertakings with the government after changes to a retrospective tax law at the heart of the row.
Last month, India proposed scrapping the 2012 law and said it would refund companies. Cairn was awarded damages of over $1.2 billion last year in a Dutch court ruling which was challenged by New Delhi.
"The government is very focused on resolving this as quickly as possible and they're targeting completion within the next few weeks," Cairn chief executive Simon Thomson said.
London-listed Cairn has been pursuing options to seize Indian assets overseas, including those of national carrier Air India, in the absence of a settlement. A resolution would see it drop these cases as well.
"When we say shortly, we anticipate the near term resolution of this issue - that means all of our litigation, and the Indian government paying us the $1.06 billion," Cairn's Thomson added on a conference call, referring to the expected refund.
That amount is just short of Cairn's $1.35 billion market capitalisation value, and $500 million would be paid out as a special dividend, with $200 million earmarked for the buyback.
"This move implies that the recent developments in India have reached a point where (Cairn) is confident of recovering funds and putting the case behind it," JPMorgan analysts said.
Shares in Cairn, which initially rose as much as 8.2%, were trading 2.3% higher at 199.5 pence at 0857 GMT.
Cairn also posted a smaller operating loss in the first-half and narrowed its 2021 outlook for production from its British assets to a range of 17,000 to 19,000 barrels per day.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs IRS deal with Bangla Trac
NBL, BB signs deal on automated challan system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering
BANKING EVENT
Spain launches first ever green bond
BSEC, DSE start 5-day course for investors
Mobile phone subscribers in BD reach 176.94 million
Indian airlines stop giving safety kits to passengers on domestic flights


Latest News
7.4 magnitude quake strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Fire at overcrowded Indonesian jail kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft