Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
7-day virtual int’l trade, investment summit from Oct 26

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Ministry of Commerce will jointly hold a weeklong international trade and investment summit virtually next month to deepen Bangladesh's collaboration with investors from six continents.
Scheduled to be held between October 26 and November 1, the "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit" is expected to promote the country as an attractive destination of trading and foreign director investment (FDI).
The summit is being organised, commemorating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of independence and orienting the knowledge economy backed by digitisation.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the summit on October 26 (Tuesday).
The leading trade body has undertaken this initiative to rejuvenate the global trade and investment fraternity and also highlight the global integration of trade and investment in a new reality.
With the objective to secure investments in diverse and emerging industries, the summit will focus on nine sectors that demand massive investments.
The sectors include Infrastructure (physical, logistics and energy), IT/ITES and FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and Food processing, Jute and Textiles, FMCG & Retail Business.
The sessions of the summit will cover business-to-business matchmaking and investment matchmaking.
Some 25 businesses may participate with their Bangladeshi counterparts and in all, 160 B2B representatives from 50 countries of six regions are expected to join the summit.


