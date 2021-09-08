

Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar

Bank requires complex documentation process which most CMSME are not capable nor they can provide enough collateral for bank loans. So they must have easy way of bank loans which a specialized bank for CMSME can provide.

They said SME Foundation can't give loan like banks to CMSME adding that a SME bank is essential to take care of the small businesses where thousands of smaller businesses are failing

In a webinar organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) speakers also said working capital loan must be treated as term loan and large and small investors must equally work to pave the CMSMEs way to flourish as the lifeline of our economy.

Experts made these suggestions in the discussion titled "Procedures of availing loan from SME stimulus package" between SME Foundation and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday.

Professor Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation joined as the discussion as chief guest and Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation was special guest on the occasion.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said contribution of CMSME to the country's GDP is only 25 percent, It is much less than their potentials whereas it is 35-60 percent in countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and China.

Citing a local study report Rizwan said the overall income from the CMSME sector fell to 66 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 and 76 percent products of the small industries remained unsold.

It was further found that due to the pandemic 62 percent CMSMEs have to cut their manpower and 90 percent are continuing their businesses with less capacity.

He said around 73 percent of the stimulus package has been distributed but most of the CMSMEs are still deprived of that fund. He said that medium enterprises have good relation with Banks compared to smaller ones and they remained deprived.

He therefore said CMSME friendly fund and easy access to bank loan and its easy management is the demand of time now. So he suggested that Bangladesh Bank can give a guideline to other banks that they have to disburse a specific amount of loan to the CMSMEs. Then banks will comply with. Moreover Bangladesh Bank may consider setting up a SME banks to take care of their difficulties.

Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation said they have disbursed about Taka 122 crore loan within one and half months but they can't handle money; they have not that mandate.

Suman Chandra Saha, Assistant General Manager of SME Foundation presented the keynote paper. He said over 2186 entrepreneurs from 40 Districts got loan from SME fund out of which 524 were women entrepreneurs.

NKA Mobin, FCS, FCA, Senior DCCI Vice President DCCI directors , Rashedul Karim, Khairul Majid Mahmud, Saifuddowla Shamim, Head of SME, IDLC Finance Limited also spoke on the occasion.





















