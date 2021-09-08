Video
Bangladesh Bank relaxes green fund for state banks as proposed by BUILD

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has accepted and recently implemented a proposal of the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) to relax Green Transformation Fund (GTF) for the state owned commercial banks (SCBs).
BUILD through 7th Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) meeting in 2019 and 3rd Sustainability and Green Growth Working Committee (SGGWC) meeting in 2021 urged BB to relax the loan policy for the SCBs for GTF as a lot of textile and non-textile firms are the clients of these banks, according to a press release.
BB manages GTF of USD 200 million and EUR 200 million. GTF is intended to facilitate access to financing in foreign exchange by all manufacturer-exporters of all sectors to facilitate green or environment-friendly initiatives and harness green transformation.
BB via FE Circular Letter No.23 has relaxed two conditions for state-owned commercial banks to participate in green transformation fund.
Firstly, state-owned commercial banks (SCBs) with more than 10% Non-Performing Loans (NPL) will be able to borrow from GTF. Secondly, SCBs that have shortfalls in loan or investment provision, capital and liquidity will also be eligible to borrow from this fund.
BUILD believes that the relaxation of loan policy for the SCBs will facilitate the private sector exporters to gain competitive advantages, ensure environmental compliance, and be sustainable.
According to Bangladesh Bank, USD 89.69 million has been disbursed from GTF so far. BUILD hopes that the loan policy relaxation for SCBs will expedite more loan disbursement in near future.










