Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:51 AM
Stocks rise for 6th running day, DSEX crosses 7100-mark

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as the encouraged investors continued to put fresh stakes pushing up indices to records highs in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE crossed the 7,100-mark for the first time after the index was introduced more than eight years back in 2013. The prime index jumped up by 65.38 points or 0.92 per cent to 7,140.87- the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013. Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also jumped up to 2,583.94 and 1,551.81, after rising 37.31 points and 15.78 points respectively at the close of the trading.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 28,661.70 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 29,015.26 million at the previous session of the week.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 134.81 points to settle at a historical high at 20,797.18 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 82.85 points to close at a record high at 12,468.65.
Of the issues traded, 138 advanced, 152 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 3.66 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 104.16 crore.


