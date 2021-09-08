Video
German brand offers vaccination funds for BD garment workers

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Business Correspondent

Well-known German brand KiK has offered to help Bangladesh's garment workers now working through the pandemic braving health risks. It has donated fund to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for garment workers in Bangladesh.
The BGMEA received the donation and forwarded it to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the government is responsible for procuring and administering the vaccines. The donation comes as part of KiK's corporate social responsibility as a long-standing partner of Bangladesh's garment industry.
In addition to sourcing garments, KiK has been involved with social projects in Bangladesh for many years and established a number of charitable organizations like schools and medical stations.
"As a result of our many years of close cooperation, we became very aware of the impact of the Corona pandemic on the country and the garment industry in particular," said Patrick Zahn, CEO KiK explaining the motivation behind the donation.  People in this industry work indoors, where they are at increased risk of infections. "For me, there's no doubt that vaccination is the best protection against the Corona virus.
"With our donation, we want to make a contribution to ensure that people in the garment industry in Bangladesh are protected in the best possible way," said the CEO.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan praised the initiative of the German brand. He said the garment industry serves as the most important pillar of Bangladesh economy and the sector has suffered terribly from the effects of the COVID pandemic and continues to do so to this day.
"To protect the country's entire economy, it is crucial that workers and employees in this industry can be offered a vaccine. Thanks to the generous donation of the German company KiK, we are able to procure and vaccinate thousands of RMG workers in Bangladesh,"  FAruque Hassan said.
Earlier, BGMEA requested the government to bring garment workers under vaccination programme on a priority basis, considering them as frontliners vulnerable to infection.
As a result, the government of Bangladesh launched the vaccination programme for the RMG workers in July this year which is going on now.






