Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:50 AM
BD issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food under the Food has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said on Tuesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers is September. 16, they said. Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up domestic supplies after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.
But Bangladesh was said by traders to have received only one price offer in its previous tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Sept. 1.
Traders were said to be unwilling to participate against the background of unpredictable world supplies after poor harvests in several regions, with prices still close to 8-1/2 year highs hit in mid August and with Russia taxing grain exports.
Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller. Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


