ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official Ganabhaban residence, virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the ECNEC Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting from Gonobhavan online while ministers, state ministers and secretaries attended in person in the meeting held at NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of eight projects were approved Tuesday at a cost of Taka 7,589.72 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 5,009.72 crore will come from the government exchequer while the rest of Taka 2,580 crore will come as project assistance. Of the approved eight projects, six are new while two others are revised projects.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and Secretaries concerned attended the briefing.

The youth development project titled, "Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation (ASSET)" project with around Taka 4,300 crore will be implemented by December 2026, the Planning Minister said.

Of the total project cost, around Taka 1,720 crore will come from the government while the rest Taka 2,580 crore will come as project assistance from the World Bank.

Mannan said there is a lack of skills among the workforce in the country and to overcome that the government had implemented various projects.

The ASSET project will equip more than one million youth and workers with skills needed for jobs in the future. The project will help youth, women and disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities, learn skills and connect them to the labor market.

The main project operations include construction of non residential building, 15 acres of land acquisition, imparting necessary training, holding seminars, conferences, procuring ICT and computer equipments, providing support to technical and stipend education.

Planning Commission officials said the project will help modernize and build resilience of the technical vocational education and training sector in Bangladesh.

The project will benefit further the informal sector workers through expanding the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, the official added.

The ECNEC meeting also approved a Taka 1,142.27 crore project to construct some 3,040 residential flats for cleaning workers of 66 Pourasabhas of the country.

Other projects approved in the meeting are: Construction of physical infrastructures at Hily, Burimari and Banglabandha LC Stations with Taka 80.61 crore, Erection of pillars along the bank of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakhya and Balu Rivers, protection of embankments and construction of walkway, jetty and ancillary infrastructures, second phase (first revised) with an additional cost of Taka 332.55 crore.

Construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo theatre, Rangpur with Taka 417.65 crore, Strengthening capacity of regional lentil research center in Madaripur and boosting production of lentil production at greater Barishal and Faridpur regions with Taka 168 crore.

Development of reclaimed land from the River Jamuna in Sirajganj and thus protecting proposed economic zone (first revised) with an additional cost of Taka 128.22 crore and Rehabilitation of Polder No 15 of Satkhira district with Taka 1020.43 crore.











