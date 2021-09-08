343 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours



Locals bring out a procession at Sutrapur in Old Dhaka on Tuesday demanding resignation of Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for his failure to check dengue menace in the neighbourhood. photo : Observer

Of them, 286 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 57 to hospitals at other places across the country.

According to the statistics, a total of 12,434 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 7. Among them, a total of 11,101 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,281. Of them, 1,133 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 148 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 11,816 infected, 2078 people were diagnosed in the first seven days of the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 52 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August and 10 died in September so far. Some 343 new people affected with dengue were hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of them, 286 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 57 to hospitals at other places across the country.According to the statistics, a total of 12,434 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 7. Among them, a total of 11,101 patients have returned home after recovery.The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,281. Of them, 1,133 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 148 are receiving it outside the capital.Among 11,816 infected, 2078 people were diagnosed in the first seven days of the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 52 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August and 10 died in September so far.