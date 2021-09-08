Fifth eyewitness gives deposition before court

Cox's Bazar, 07 Sept: Fifth eyewitness in the sensational Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case gave deposition before Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court on the third day of recording statements on Tuesday.

Ruhul Amin is the Imam of a nearest mosque where the incident took place and one of the eyewitnesses.

All the 15 accused were produced before the court of Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain at about 9:40am on Tuesday as the second phase of recording testimony was underway.

Curious people gathered on the court premises from the morning to see the accused.

On Monday, the court adjourned at around 5pm with CNG driver Kamal Hossain's testimony as an eyewitness and interrogation by defense lawyers. The statement was recorded in the same court.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Rana Das Gupta said there is no proof that the fourth witness is a CNG driver and he gave a different statement to the Investigation Officer earlier.

At night on July 31 last year, Major Sinha was shot dead in police firing at Shamlapur check-post under Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Later, on August 5, Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi filed a murder case against nine persons including former OC Pradeep, SI Nandadulal and others with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in connection with the murder.

The court handed over the responsibility of investigation of the case to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).







