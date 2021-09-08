Country’s ports under Signal 3

The country's maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as a low pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh.

The Storm Warning Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday gave the warning.

It said that the low formed over the Northwest Bay and adjoining West Central Bay of Odisha coast now lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Odisha as a well-marked low.









