Body formed to check obscene contents on  online platforms

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has formed a committee to prevent obscene and immoral content from online platforms OTT (over-the-top).

The committee will formulate policies to collect revenue and control the web-based platforms.

BTRC Commissioner (Legal and License) Abu Syed Diljar Hossain has been made the convener and one of the Deputy Directors (Law) the member secretary of the six-member committee.

Following a High Court (HC) order delivered on January 18 this year, the BTRC has recently formed the committee.

Other members are Director General (SS) of BTRC, Director (Law), Director (SS), an appropriate representative of the Ministry of Information (not below the Deputy Secretary rank), a representative of the Department of Finance, Accounts and Revenue (not below the Deputy Director rank) and one of the BTRC Legal consultants.

In a report BTRC informed the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam on Tuesday.

The court fixed November 1 for further hearing on the matter.

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed stood for the writ petitioner while Barrister Reza-e Rakib represented the BTRC.

On January 18 this year, after hearing a writ petition, the HC asked the BTRC to formulate a draft policy to prevent obscene and immoral content to collect revenue and control the OTT platform.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ petition as public interest litigation to the HC in July last year, saying that several OTT platforms contain questionable and obscene contents and films from Bangladesh and India.

Those contents through internet cause moral degradation of people, particularly the juvenile and young generation.







