JnU to take in-class exam from Oct 7

The Jagannath University (JnU) authorities have decided to take semester examinations from October 7 with physical presence of students. The second semester examination will start with a break of at least two-three weeks after the first semester examination.

There will also be preparations to take the exam on online if the Covid-19 situation deteriorates. These decisions were taken at a meeting of the Dean and departmental chairmen of the university on Tuesday.

"Decision has been taken to conduct examinations with physical presence of students from the 7th of next month. However, as an alternative, there will be preparation for online examination," Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Prof AKM Moniruzzaman said.

"If the situation worsens, we will try to start the exam online within 10 days. That means we don't want to be late anymore. We want to take the exam. We have to prepare for this in two ways. But now our target is to take the exam in-class. Examination routines and ancillary matters will be finalized from the department," he said.

Dean of the Faculty of Science Prof Rabindranath Mandal said, "Earlier it was said that the date of exam will be announced at least four weeks before the examination. Therefore, in today's meeting it has been decided to take the examination in person from October 7. All the necessary preparations will be made,"

"If any student has not taken coronavirus vaccine, vaccination for them will be arranged in one month. However, if any department wants, it will be able to start the examination after October 7. But it cannot start before this date," he said.









