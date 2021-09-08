Video
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021
Home Back Page

UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms

Taliban fire shots to disperse protesters in Kabul

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Sept 7: The United Nations appealed for almost $200 million in extra funding for life-saving aid in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover sparked a host of new issues.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the extra sum meant a total of $606 million in aid was now needed for Afghanistan until the end of the year. The issue will be discussed next Monday at a ministerial meeting in Geneva hosted by UN chief Antonio Guterres.
The country, now under the control of the Taliban after 20 years of war, is facing a "looming humanitarian catastrophe", Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric warned last week when announcing the conference. Most of the requested funds had already been asked for at the end of last year as part of a $1.3-billion humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which remains severely underfunded.
Even before the Taliban victory, Afghanistan was heavily aid-dependent -- with 40 percent of the country's GDP drawn from foreign funding. The UN has warned 18 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster, and another 18 million could quickly join them. A full $413 million of Tuesday's appeal were unmet needs from the previous appeal, while $193 million would go towards new emerging needs and changes in operating costs, OCHA said.
Meanwhile, the Taliban on Tuesday fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered at several rallies in Kabul, the latest signs of defiance by Afghans against the hardline Islamist movement which swept to power last month.
Afghanistan's new rulers have yet to form a government, but many in the capital are fearful of a repeat of the Taliban's previous brutal and repressive reign between 1996 and 2001.
At least three rallies were held across Kabul in a show of resistance that would have been unthinkable during the Taliban's last stint in power -- when people were publicly executed and thieves had their hands chopped off.
"Afghan women want their country to be free. They want their country to be rebuilt. We are tired," protester Sarah Fahim told AFP at one rally outside the Pakistani embassy, where more than 70 people, mostly women, had gathered.
"We want that all our people have normal lives. How long shall we live in this situation?" the 25-year-old said.    AFP


