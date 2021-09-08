Video
ACC quizzes 11 customs, Titas officials over corruption

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday interrogated 11 people, including eight officials of Chattogram customs and three officials of Titas Gas Distribution Company Ltd over their alleged involvement in corruption and accumulation of illegal wealth.
The eight officials of Chattogram customs are revenue officer Md Saiful Islam, and assistant revenue officers Saifun Nahar Jony, Mirza Sayed Hasan Garman, Md Mahmudul Hasan Munshi, Md Mahbubur Rahman, Md Omar Farique, Md Saiful Islam and Mahmuda Akter Lipi.
According to the ACC, the customs officials are allegedly involved with misuse of power, irregularities and misappropriation of money. The officials were helping evasion of Tk 850 crore tax by using former two officials' identities with the aide of seven Customs and Forwarding agents.
The three other officials quizzed by the ACC are Md Ayub Khan Chowdhury, Director (planning) of Petrobangla, Hasan Ahmed, deputy manager of Titas Sonargaon branch in Narayanganj, and Md Ahammad Ullah, deputy manager of ECC department of Titas.
The anti-graft agency has been reviewing the wealth statements submitted by Hasan Ahmed and Md Ahammad Ullah.
The ACC is also investigating wealth information of Ayub Khan Chowdhury.
Earlier, on August 23, the ACC summoned 20 officials and employees of Titas Gas to appear at its Segunbagicha headquarters from September 5 to 8 for interrogating over the allegations of amassing illegal wealth.
A total of 30 officials and employees of Titas were on the scanner of the ACC.
The ACC is currently investigating the allegations of amassing illegal wealth against the 30 officials.
Earlier, the ACC interrogated ten officials of Titas and recorded their statement.


