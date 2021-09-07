Video
Jamaat Secy Gen Parwar arrested

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested nine leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, including its Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar on Monday.
"The Jamaat leaders were arrested from a house in Bashundhara residential area of Dhaka. They met in a secret meeting to plot sedition and destabilize the country. After receiving such news, we launched an operation at Bashundhara
residential area," Asaduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told the media.
Bhatara Police Station Inspector Rafiqul Haque said the operation was going on at around 8:45pm.
A member of the Majlish-e-Shura of the Jamaat told the media that the arrested include central leaders including Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad.
"During a meeting at a house in Bashundhara, plainclothes police surrounded them. They were later arrested and taken away," he added.  
Former lawmaker Golam Parwar became Secretary General of the Jamaat in 2020.
Meanwhile, Jamaat Amir Shafiqur Rahman said in a statement that police arrested their six leaders and three activists, including Parwar, Rafiqul and Azad.
The arrested leaders include the party's central executive council members Abdur Rob, Izzat Ullah and Mubarak Hossain and former Chhatra Shibir central President Yassin Arafat.
Shafiur demanded immediate release of their nine men.


