HC stays appointments of 138 people for three months

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed for three months the controversial appointment of 138 people by Rajshahi University (RU) immediate-past Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan on his last working day.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why their passive role in taking action against the VC for committing corruption would not be declared illegal.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order and rule after hearing on a writ petition filed by Architect Mobassher Hossain seeking necessary order in this regard.

The writ was filed on August 31 on behalf of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

Lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the state.

On May 6, the RU VC gave appointments to 138 persons to various posts including nine teachers on his last working day violating Education Ministry's recruitment ban.

Following the incident, the Education Ministry formed a four-member committee led by Prof Muhammad Alamgir asking them to submit a report by seven working days.

The ministry in a statement said the appointment of 138 people on the last working day of Prof Sobhan was illegal.

The probe body in the report recommended cancellation of the appointments, saying that the RU VC's last-time appointment was completely illegal as per the law.

During the probe, the committee also found that the biographies of more than nine candidates were not submitted for the appointment.

The probe body recommended Education Ministry to bring the identified persons, including VC Prof Sobhan, to book as they committed punishable crimes.

It has also criticized about the silence of the RU pro-VCs and the treasurer during the illegal appointment.







