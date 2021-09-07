Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021, 5:11 PM
Zia Museum in Ctg Circuit House will be removed: Murad

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Md Murad Hasan has said, the museum named after Ziaur Rahman at the old circuit house in Chittagong would be removed and the building would be converted back into a circuit house.
Murad Hasan said it while exchanging views with the journalists at Chattogram Press Club,
after inaugurating the BTV Chittagong Centre and inspecting the land allotted for BFDC on Monday.
Mentioning Ziaur Rahman as a Pakistani agent, the state minister said, "The museum, which is run by public money and was named after Ziaur Rahman must be removed as he was involved in the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
"Chattogram circuit house bears the history of the Liberation War," Dr Murad said and added, "So, for the interest of protecting the Liberation War history and tradition, no museum could be named after the killer of Father of the Nation."
MA Hannan had read out proclamation of independence first on behalf of Bangabandhu, said the state minister, adding that "So, why the microphone of that proclamation would be kept at   Zia museum. It will be kept preserved at  Kalurghat Transmission Centre ."
"The trial of Ziaur Rahman, who issued indemnity ordinance in Bangladesh, has not yet taken place in Bengal. The trial of the Zia family behind the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family will also take place in Bengal." state minister also stated.






