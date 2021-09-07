Video
Special energy law gets five yrs of extension

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Staff Correspondent

The 'Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act' enacted in 2010 to ensure supply of electricity for all has got another five years of extension till 2026.
The cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources for the extension of the special law, which was supposed to expire this year, for another five years till 2026.
The approval was given at regular weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban
while other cabinet members were connected from the secretariat.
The meeting also cleared two more draft bills - 'The Public Debt Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Police (Subordinate Employees) Welfare Fund Bill, 2021'.
While briefing after the meeting at secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "Since the tenure of existing 'Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Law' is going to expire this year, the draft law was brought to extend it for next five years till 2026."
He said the cabinet gave its final approval to the draft in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and energy for the sake of developing Bangladesh into a higher middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2041.
The tenure of the special provision was extended on several occasions in the past. The draft law was brought to extend five more years as its effectiveness is quite satisfactory, he said, adding, "But no change other than time extension has been made to the proposed law."
The draft of Public Debt Act, 2021, which was given final approval, was initiated to make the existing law time-befitting.
The Cabinet Secretary also said the existing 'Public Debt Act, 1944' is a very old law and was extended several times since the debt system witnessed a radical change. That's why the Finance Division designed the new law.
He said the proposed law assured the people of a guarantee that the government will pay the debt they will take from the people. A new provision was also incorporated in the proposed law that allows running a Shariah-based deposit system alongside the normal one.
If anyone provides false information in obtaining the issued certificates under the government security and saving certificate schemes, he or she would face maximum six-month imprisonment and Tk one lakh fine or both, he added.
The meeting also approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Police (Subordinate Employees) Welfare Fund Bill, 2021 to replace an ordinance of the military regime.


